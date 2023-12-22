Journalist Attractive Mustapha maps out 30 strategies for creative success in 2024

Entertainment of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

As we approach 2024, which is an election year, there’s excitement in the air that goes beyond politics.



Journalist and blogger, Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, popularly known as

Attractive Mustapha explores 30 ways for creative individuals and those in the entertainment industry to succeed and make money in 2024.



Find out about new trends and cool ideas that can lead to success in art and entertainment.



Diversify revenue streams:



Embrace multiple income sources, such as brand partnerships, streaming, and live performances, to safeguard financial stability amid potential industry fluctuations.



Political neutrality pays: Opting for a politically neutral stance can broaden your audience base, avoiding the risk of alienating fans aligned with opposing parties.



Impactful social media presence: Leverage social media to engage with fans, share your work, and build a robust online presence that transcends political boundaries.



Collaborate strategically: Collaborate with diverse artists to showcase unity and transcend political differences through shared creative endeavors.



Content quality over political alignment: Focus on producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, irrespective of political affiliations.



Educate and inspire: Utilize your platform to educate and inspire fans on the importance of active civic participation and peaceful coexistence during elections.



Build resilient networks: Foster strong industry connections that provide support and opportunities, enabling you to navigate challenges with collective strength.



Adapt to digital platforms:Embrace the digital landscape, tapping into online platforms for exposure, monetization, and connecting with a global audience.



Community Engagement:Engage with local communities to understand their concerns, incorporating relevant themes into your work to resonate with diverse audiences.



Stay informed:Keep abreast of political developments to inform your creative choices, ensuring your work remains relevant and reflective of the times.



Philanthropic initiatives: Use your influence to initiate and support philanthropic endeavors, addressing community needs and fostering goodwill.



Invest in skill development: Continuously enhance your skills and stay ahead of industry trends to maintain a competitive edge in the evolving creative landscape.



Crossover appeal:



Craft content with universal themes that appeal to a broad audience, transcending political affiliations for widespread popularity.



Political campaign opportunities:

Seize opportunities to contribute positively to political campaigns through your art, aligning with messages of unity and progress.



Leverage streaming platforms:Maximize exposure by distributing your work across various streaming platforms, reaching audiences both locally and internationally.



Brand endorsements with caution:If considering brand endorsements, evaluate partnerships carefully to align with your values and maintain credibility with your fan base.



Documentary projects: Undertake documentary projects that explore social issues, encouraging dialogue and understanding among diverse audiences.



Advocate for industry support:Join initiatives advocating for increased government support and policies beneficial to the growth of the creative arts and entertainment sector.



Online merchandising:Create and sell merchandise online to supplement income and connect with fans who want to support your work tangibly.



Support emerging talent:



Pay it forward by supporting and collaborating with emerging talent, contributing to the industry’s growth, and fostering a sense of community.



Virtual events and concerts:



Explore virtual events and concerts to connect with audiences even in the absence of traditional in-person gatherings.



Embrace technological advancements:Incorporate technological advancements, such as virtual reality or interactive experiences, to enhance audience engagement and keep your content innovative.



Political satire with caution:If venturing into political satire, exercise caution and balance to avoid unintentionally polarizing your audience.



Invest in marketing strategies:Develop effective marketing strategies to ensure your work reaches its target audience, regardless of their political affiliations.



Civic responsibility through art:Use your art as a tool for civic responsibility, encouraging positive change and inspiring others to actively participate in the democratic process.



Brand partnerships:Forge strategic partnerships with brands that align with your artistic values, opening up opportunities for collaborative projects and increased exposure.



Legal protection for intellectual property:Prioritize legal measures to protect your intellectual property, safeguarding your creative assets in an ever-evolving digital landscape.



Educational content creation:Share your knowledge and skills through online courses, workshops, or tutorials, establishing yourself as an authority in your creative niche.



Community Engagement:Build a supportive community around your work, involving followers in decision-making processes and creating a sense of belonging.



Virtual art galleries: Build virtual galleries for showcasing art, enabling global accessibility and democratizing the art-viewing experience.



In conclusion, 2024 presents a canvas of opportunities for Ghana’s creative arts and entertainment industry. By navigating these key points, artists can not only adapt to the political landscape but also contribute to a more inclusive and prosperous future for the nation.