Joseph Matthew drops teaser of 'Not Alone' music video

play videoJoseph Matthew, UK-based Ghanaian Afro Gospel musician

Sensational UK-based Ghanaian Afro Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew is set to release one of the most expensive and well-directed music videos ever to be produced in the history of the Ghanaian music industry by a Gospel artiste with his newest track dubbed ’Not Alone



The masterpiece which was engineered live by award-winning sound engineer, Francis Osei talks about God's love for mankind.



The video which was shot in London was directed by internationally acclaimed music video director Martin Sean.



Confirming the release date of the ’Not Alone' music video to Accra-Based radio station HotFM, Joseph Matthew who is well noted with the hit songs ’Nyame Ye and ‘My Story', cogitated that: "The audio together with the video will be released simultaneously on Friday 19th March 2021".



According to the ‘My Story' crooner, per the location, costume, Concept, Choreography and the director, “I spent a lot of pounds for this music video...the location, costume, choreography and the amount I paid the director is huge …I spent a lot ... It’s actually one of the most expensive music videos ever to be produced by a Ghanaian Gospel artiste”.



The award-winning Afro Gospel artiste urged his fans to expect a well-directed ’Not Alone' music video that would win laurels for Ghana.



Watch the video below;



