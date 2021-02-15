Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Gameli Hamelo

Joseph Hergurson talks about ‘bad boy’ role in Ivan Quashigah’s ‘Stryke’ TV series

play videoJoseph Hergurson, plays the role of ‘Danny,’ the boyfriend of lead character, Sarah in the new movie

Joseph Herguson understands why he is not liked by viewers of ‘Stryke’ TV series but he wants everyone to know “it’s just acting.”



Hergurson plays the role of ‘Danny,’ the boyfriend of lead character, Sarah in the new production by Ivan Quashigah.



“I feel my character is that character that would make people hate me, but I want everyone to know that it’s just acting. if you hate me because of Stryke then it means I really acted or played the role well. Viewers should expect nothing but the annoying, arrogant and womanizing character of Danny,” says Hergurson.



“It was a great feeling working on this project since it has been my dream to work with Farmhouse Productions and especially Ivan Quashigah. It felt like a dream when I first received a call that I had been cast in the series. I couldn’t sleep all night.”



‘Stryke’ tells the story of Jimmy, an unemployed graduate, who after so many failed application, settles as a driver for Mr. Williamson, one of the wealthiest men in the city in order to take care of his ailing mother and sister who is preparing for her Junior High School final exams.







Jimmy is assigned to chauffeur Sarah, Mr Williamson’s only daughter and apple of his eye. Jimmy starts developing strong feelings for Sarah. It begs the question of what will become of that with the huge difference in their social standing, and the menacing arrogance of Danny, Sarah’s boyfriend?



“He’s been a father and a teacher on set, and that I appreciate so much. For the past years, he has been the pillar for the rise of many young actors and may God bless him for that,” states Hergurson about working with Quashigah, and the Farmhouse Productions crew.



