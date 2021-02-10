Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Class FM

'Jollof Rice Day' to mark late Ebony's birthday on February 16

The late Ebony Reigns was a Ghanaian dancehall singer, songwriter

A memorial birthday celebration will be held in honour of the late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns to mark the third anniversary of her transition.



This was disclosed by father of the late artiste, Starboy Kwarteng.



The celebration, dubbed 'Ebony Reigns Jollof Rice Day' will be held at the Mampong Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region, on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.



The day scheduled for the event would have marked the artiste’s birthday.



The artiste, whose real name was Pricilla Opoku Kwarteng, died in an accident on the Kimtampo road, while returning from Sunyani.



Yesterday, Monday, 8 February 2021 marked exactly 3 years of her death.