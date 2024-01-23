Jokers! - Article Wan jabs people labelling him as 'one-time hitmaker'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Ghanaian musician, Bright Homenyah, popularly known in entertainment circles as Article Wan has rebuffed claims that he is a one-time hitmaker who is not consistent in the music industry.



According to him, he has released numerous hit songs that have made strides in the entertainment industry including the popular “Ngege” song that is recognizable to date.



He indicated that he is someone who does not stay in the country for too long but goes abroad as well with his team to try and make himself known abroad.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Article Wan recounted an instance when someone touted him as a “one-time hitmaker” and responded to the person as being a "joker" for making such claims.



“I have not been in the UK for that long, I go and come. I have a team wherever I go and it is necessary to be around them to make plans. I don’t think it put me out of touch with the fans. The space is big so you can come back at any time.



"I remember when I dropped one of my hit songs and I was performing, somebody told me that ‘I'm a one-time hitmaker.' I remember I told the person that it was a joke because I’m a producer and I broke my record because I have released a couple of hit songs,” he said.



Article Wan’s consistency in the music industry has been questioned by netizens who believe his hiatus from music affects his career as an artiste.



