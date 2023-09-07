John Mahama ‘owns’ the NDC because he built a generation – Afia Schwar

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has given perspectives into political ongoings in the major parties – the governing New Patriotic Party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress.



In a post on social media reacting to the recent withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the NPP flagbearership race, Afia opined that Alan’s dwindling political fortunes was because he had failed to build young people.



She juxtaposed his situation to that of former president John Mahama, who she said literally owns the NDC of today having snatched it from the Ahwoi brothers.



In explaining how that came about, she said: “What makes John Mahama very powerful in the NDC, the NDC used to belong to the Ahwois, what has made John Mahama powerful in the NDC is because he built boys.



“He built boys, he built a generation that will come and hold him high. That made John Mahama in the NDC,” she stressed.



She turned her guns onto the NPP: “The point is, who is building who in the NPP. NPP leaders are stingy, you always want to spend money you get. The Alan Cash issue must serve as a lesson to every politician because when your money cannot push you, the people you built will push you.”



Afia is a known supporter of the presidential bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. She has over the years maintained that despite having a soft spot for Mahama, she was an NPP supporter to boot.



Mahama is the NDC's candidate for the 2024 presidential race whiles the NPP is yet to elect their flagbearer via a process scheduled for November 4.







