Entertainment of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

John Mahama asked me to stop bleaching but I'll do it again - Bukom Banku

play videoBoxer, Bukom Banku speaking to SVTV Africa

Boxer and entertainer, Bukom Banku claims that the former president, John Dramani Mahama asked him to quit bleaching which he obeyed but remains a temporary decision.



Braimah Kamoko as he is privately known has been under heavy objection for bleaching his skin and more recently wearing eyelashes. According to him, he only bleaches to get people talking.



In a conversation with SVTV Africa, he stated that he has stopped but he will go back to it.



”My father, John Mahama called me to stop bleaching. So I've stopped...but I will do it again, ” Banku told DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on what plans he has for his boxing career, Bukom disclosed that he'll be fighting in Australia and the UK this year.



Kindly watch the full interview below;

