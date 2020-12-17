Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

John Dumelo ventures into ‘comedy’ after losing election

Dumelo lost the Ayawaso seat to Lydia Alhassan

John Dumelo, after having his heart shattered in the 2020 parliamentary elections, has the same people behind his heartbreak to thank for helping him find what looks like his true talent.



After several years of acting, John gave himself sometime off the screens to venture into what he thought was his second love, politics, but after the heartbreak he was given by the people of Ayawaso West, which just might be the worst he has ever experienced, the young man has finally found solace in comedy.



John Dumelo lost to Lydia Alhassan on the 8th of December and exactly 8days after that, he is trending number one on twitter for replying accurately to every tweet directed at him with funny memes and short videos, and is already being crowned on the app as the best comedian in Ghana as it stands now.



People have tagged him in several tweets making comments like, “John Dumelo is currently the best comedian in Ghana… man has got a great sense of humour” and others like “John Dumelo has been appointed as Ayawaso West constituency Twitter influencer. Thanks Maa Lydia… anka he dey hide ein talent”.



Although John Dumelo was obviously very pained about the outcome of the election, he seems to be handling it very well and just maybe, getting more people to love his comic side may secure him a win come 20204.

