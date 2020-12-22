John Dumelo spotted on set with Jackie Appiah

Movies of Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo has gone back to his first love, which is acting after he conceded defeat to Madam Lydia Alhassan in the just-ended parliamentary race at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
In some videos we have seen online, he was spotted with his colleague Jackie Appiah and radio presenter, Hammer Nti on a movie set.
Just about three days ago, he authored a long post to disclose that he is hopeful of coming back stronger to defeat Madam Lydia in 2024 for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary contest.
See the video below:
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.