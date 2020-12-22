Movies of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

John Dumelo spotted on set with Jackie Appiah

Actor John Dumelo and actress Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo has gone back to his first love, which is acting after he conceded defeat to Madam Lydia Alhassan in the just-ended parliamentary race at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



In some videos we have seen online, he was spotted with his colleague Jackie Appiah and radio presenter, Hammer Nti on a movie set.



Just about three days ago, he authored a long post to disclose that he is hopeful of coming back stronger to defeat Madam Lydia in 2024 for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary contest.



See the video below:







