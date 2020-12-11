Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020

John Dumelo’s wife hails him despite loss in MP race

NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo with wife

Wife of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the 2020 general elections, John Dumelo, has lauded her husband despite failing to win the seat.



John Dumelo garnered 37,778 votes and his close rival, Lydia Alhassan of the New Party Party (NPP) who won the seat recorded 39,851 votes.



Gifty Dumelo has however showered praises on her husband for giving Lydia Alhassan a run for her money in a constituency which she labeled as the stronghold of the NPP.



“You have really raised the status quo and you know what, you deserve a standing ovation. Congratulations on such a spectacular performance and making history in Ayawaso West,” she commended him.



