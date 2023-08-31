John Dumelo's mum goes home on October 7

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician, John Dumelo and his family will be bidding a final farewell as his mother, Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo will be laid to rest on October 7, 2023.



Antoinette Ampomah Dumelo, who passed away on August 15, 2023, was a retired customs officer and the beloved mother of Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo, as well as his sisters. She was 71 years old.



The news of the impending funeral was revealed during a moving one-week memorial service held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabakra. The service brought together a gathering of family members, friends, and well-wishers who had been influenced by the life and legacy of Antoinette Ampomah Dumelo.



In a heartfelt tribute shared on his official Facebook page, John Dumelo expressed his sorrow at his mother's departure.



"My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday… my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel," he posted.



The commemorative event saw the attendance of numerous personalities from the showbiz industry, along with friends and family. Public figures such as Yvonne Nelson, Bola Ray, and Soraya Mensah were among those present.



