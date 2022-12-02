John Dumelo's message to Ghanaians on Farmers' Day

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Farmers across Ghana have been celebrated on the occasion of this year's Farmers' Day marked on December 2.



Actor John Dumelo who doubles as a farmer is best known for encouraging young folks to venture into agriculture after recording success in the industry.



John who grows ginger, onions, yams, and other crops has highlighted the need for Ghana to add value to its farm produce before exporting it to other countries.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "On the occasion of farmers day, let us emphasize on value addition rather than exporting our raw materials and importing them as finished goods. Let’s start adding value and export. Happy farmers day everyone!!!"



Ghana's 38th Farmers' Day celebration is themed: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”.





