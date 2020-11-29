Entertainment of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

John Dumelo is not competent to be an MP - Socrate Safo

Actor and NDC parliamentary candidate John Dumelo and Film maker Socrates Safo

Ghanaian filmmaker and a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Socrates Safo has undermined the competence of NDC MP Aspirant John Dumelo.



The Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net on Facebook said a naïve John Dumelo cannot be a leader of a constituency.



He couldn’t fathom why the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate will point fingers at NPP for selling Ghana Films Industry Corporation.



He wrote: “A Film Actor in Ghana who says Ghana Films Industry Corporation was sold out by NPP is not competent to lead a constituency.”



John Dumelo’s comment about the selling of the Ghana Films Industry Corporation was made on UTV’s United Showbiz program when he made an appearance on the show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown recently.



