John Dumelo expresses deep disappointment in former friend Frederick Nuamah ahead of NDC primaries

Ghanaian actor and political aspirant, John Dumelo, has opened up about his sentiments regarding the behavior of his former friend and best man, Frederick Nuamah, during the lead-up to the Ayawaso West Wuoguon NDC parliamentary primaries.



In response to a question on Twitter on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from a curious fan about his relationship with his opponent, Dumelo expressed that "betrayal is an understatement," further escalating the tension between the two prominent figures.



The feud between Dumelo and Nuamah initially arose in March when Nuamah accused Dumelo of reneging on his promise to abstain from contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon.



This accusation followed an interview Dumelo gave to Graphic Showbiz, where he openly expressed his disappointment about Dumelo's alleged change of heart.



According to Nuamah, Dumelo even gave his blessings when the former decided to pursue his own candidacy. The revelation deeply hurt Dumelo, who vehemently denied the accusations and felt a profound sense of betrayal.



As the dust settled, both individuals found themselves vying for the opportunity to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) postponed the primaries, leaving the specific date undisclosed.



Despite their fallout, Fred Nuamah had expressed intentions to mend his relationship with Mr. Dumelo. However, it appears that their efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.



"John Dumelo is not my friend; he is my brother, and I would never allow politics to come between us, nor would I allow politics to destroy our brotherhood," Nuamah stated. He emphasized that their political party, the NDC, is an institution that advocates for unity, making it in their best interest to resolve the matter amicably.



According to Nuamah, the controversy between John and himself, as members of the NDC, would be resolved internally. He suggested that the issue may have already been resolved, considering their close bond and the party's commitment to unity.



The alleged betrayal has strained their once blossoming friendship, leaving the possibility of John Dumelo forgiving his former best friend and reconciling in the future uncertain.







