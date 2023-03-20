John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah must not smoke the peace pipe - Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has endorsed the ongoing feud between Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo.



The two friends turned political opponents have been in the news lately following claims of betrayal from both ends.



John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah’s relationship went sour after the later decided to contest for the same seat (Ayawaso West Wuogon) Dumelo last contested ahead of the National Democratic Congress' upcoming parliamentary primaries.



John complained bitterly about how Fred stabbed him in the back, by picking forms to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries.



In a bid to state their side of story, both men have taken turns to poke each other in the media, the latest being Nuamah's appearance on United Showbiz over the weekend.



But wading into the ongoing controversy, Afia Schwarzenegger insists that John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah should not be allowed to smoke the peace pipe.



Afia, who seems excited about their feud took to Instagram and said,



“We have suspended every other beef in the country. Currently, John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah’s beef is reigning. That beef must happen. Even if you guys smoke the peace pipe, we will still give you the peace weed. This beef is very important to us as a country.



“But tell John Dumelo that the official beef language is Twi. Nobody is allowed to beef, using fante language. John, be serious. When have you heard anyone beefing in Fante before?” she mocked.



