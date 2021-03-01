Music of Monday, 1 March 2021

Joey Lit featured in ‘More Than’ campaign

play videoGhanaian street wear designer and the co-founder of ‘Free The Youth’, Joey Lit

Ghanaian streetwear designer and the co-founder of ‘Free The Youth’, Joey Lit is featured in the second video of the ‘More than‘ Campaign.



The campaign seeks to “showcase the creative arts industry in Ghana and champion real stories through a powerful and inspiring series of short films that depict courage, foster inclusivity and bring the creative community and everyday Ghanaian together,” per a statement by the producers.



Lit, born Jonathan Coffie shares his sources of inspiration and recalls the role his Tema community plays in his creative expression.







“Weekends came with dance battles, rap battles and drip battles. The elaborate colours, the grand styles, the creative vibes inspired me to showcase Ghanaian street-style with Free The Youth and move the local youth to express themselves freely through creativity and art,” states Lit.



He has been featured in Vogue, and has earned collaborations with international brands such as Daily Paper, Nike, Foot Locker EU, and Sony Music.



Other featured creatives in the series include Ghana-based Cameroonian singer and songwriter, T’neeya and Anthony Jefferson Hanson, known as Ashenso, a graffiti and tattoo artist.



