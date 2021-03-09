You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 09Article 1199779

Joey B talks heartbreak & handling fame on Check Your DM Podcast

Ghanaian artist, Joey B is the special guest on the season finale of Check Your DM Podcast.

The talented act, born Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin joined hosts Helen and Tony for a no holds barred conversation about music, heartbreak, being shy, and learning to handle fame.

This episode’s story was submitted by Lord Tony, and narrated by Osei Kwame & Kabuki Akiwumi.

MUSIC

Tonga – Joey B ft Sarkodie

Chorkor Special – Joey B

Silicon Valley – Joey B ft Bosom P-Yung

U x Me – Joey B

Akobam – Joey B

Check Your DM Podcast dissects real stories of how young African celebrities navigate the complexities of life, career, dating, Sex and Internet culture in the current social age.

It is produced by The Listening Post Network, the audio content division of Muse Media Networks.

Check Your DM is available on streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Boomplay, Aftown, Deezer, and Stitcher

