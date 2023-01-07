Joey B reveals his constant battle with asthma

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Ghanaian hip-pop artiste, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, known in the industry as Joey B has disclosed his battles with asthmatic attacks which have cumulated in him missing shows.



In a series of Twitter posts, the rapper said he has had constant attacks over the past year which he has tried to entertain his fans and audience through the period.



“Where do I start… So the past few years I’ve been fighting this Asthma thing. Got really serious in 2018 but somehow I’ve been thuggin it out. as of last year, till date its been constant asthma attacks due to weather change or excessive dust in Ghana.



The artiste who was speaking about his reasons for missing a recent event he was billed for also used the opportunity to disclose his health struggles.



“I have still performed in this condition and exuded rage/energy on stage. I will not deliberately take monies and not deliver as expected. I did not no show an event because I think I’m drake. free events sef, I still show love how much more paid ones.



“I’ve kept these attacks private as I don’t want it as an excuse for not dropping music or seeking sympathy. but where it catch, image tarnishing come inside and I have to let y’all know what’s been up. my condition was communicated to the event organizers quite last minute as I thought I could push through but it over me kraa. please don’t push a narrative for likes or engagements. I’ll def make it up to you when I’ve fully recovered,” he added.



The post by the rapper has seen him receiving well wishes from his fans and followers on Twitter.





