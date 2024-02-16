Joeboy releases first single post emPawa exit

Music of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Following his exit from emPawa and starting his record label, Joeboy has come through with his first single under the new regime called ‘Osadebe’.



‘Osadebe’ is a smooth tempo record with themes centered around self-reflection and positive proclamations produced by K-Dreamz. The song references late Chief Osita Osadebe’s hit single ‘Osondi Owendi’, the anthem of the southeast and south parts of Nigeria in the early 2000s.



“I no dey cross my lane, I’m living like Osadebe, Osondi Owendi (meaning One man’s treasure is another man’s trash in English) - this is Joeboy alluding to the fact that he isn’t running the same race as other artists and isn’t moved by the unnecessary comparisons and pressures that come with being a successful artist from Nigeria.



Joeboy has come under criticism for being a “quiet artist” who stays out of the media’s eye and audience focus. On Osadebe, Joeboy lets everyone who cares to listen know that he loves his lane, doing things the way he wants and still killing it. That’s his preferred lifestyle.



Setting up The Young Legend record label and signing to Warner Music is a testament to the success Joeboy has enjoyed since he burst onto the scene in 2019 and there’s absolutely no sign of him slowing down.



“The fact is, you can do things on your terms and stay in your lane and achieve the same, if not better, results than other people living loudly. I am my biggest competition, I really don’t care what others are doing. The only person I’m focused on is me,” said Joeboy.



