Joe Mettle's wife reacts to rumors about pregnancy

Salomey Selassie Dzisa and Joe Mettle tied the knot barely a month ago

Wife of Gospel musician Joe Mettle, Salomey Selassie Dzisa now Salomey Selassie Mettle has finally responded to some wild allegations leveled against her by an Instagram blogger.



It would be recalled that when news broke that Joe Mettle was planning to tie the knot with Salomey, Instagram blogger Aba The Great disclosed that Joe Mettle was forced to marry her because she was pregnant.



This rumour became serious after a video surfaced of her with a supposed baby bump weeks ago.



According to her, the family of Salomey together with some church elders of the Gospel musician forced him to marry her to avoid bringing shame to them.



She also alledged that Salomey has other children but Joe Mettle only got to know about it after their marriage.



Well, its been weeks since they married and Salomey has come out for the first time to talk about everything and all the accusations from Aba and other people.



In a post sighted on social media, Salomey threw shots at people wishing for the downfall of her marriage.



She posted: “Privacy is powerful. Nobody can “wreck” a home they know nothing about and can’t find. When both partners are private but not a secret…powerful”



