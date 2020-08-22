Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Joe Mettle releases official video of his white wedding with Selassie

play videoJoe and Selassie Mettle

Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle has released the official video of his white wedding with Salomey Selassie Dzisa.



The renowned gospel musician and Salomey’s white marriage ceremony took place on Saturday, August 15, 2020.



Joe Mettle and Selassie’s wedding was very colourful and successful. Friends of the couple and family members who graced the occasion put smiles on their faces.



The three minute and thirty-seven seconds video displayed lovely scenes from the marriage ceremony.



Joe and Salomey thanked the Almighty God for the wonderful things He has done in their lives. They sang the musicians new song ‘Yesu Mo’ (Thank You Jesus) together.



Watch the beautiful video below.





