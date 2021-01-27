Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Joe Mettle performs at Rawlings’s funeral ceremony, describes it as humbling

Singer Joe Mettle

Gospel musician Joe Mettle performed during the final funeral ceremony of Former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Joe Mettle told TV3’s Komla Adom after the performance that it was a humbling experience.



He described Mr Rawlings as a great statesman who served his country well.



“It is a humbling experience seeing all that he did and all he was to this nation. I grew up to see few of the things that he did."



“When I was growing up he was the president and so his charisma, enthusiasm, his passion for the nation and some other things and so I feel honoured and humbled that I had the privilege of celebrating this day of his burial,” he said.



Songstress Irene Logan also performed during the final funeral ceremony.



The ceremony took place at the Black Stars Square in Accra.



It was attended by scores of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Former Presidents John Agyekum Kuffuor and John Dramani Mahama, and several others.



Irene Logan who performed Andy Williams’ the Impossible Dream told TV3’s Komla Adom after her performance that she delivered the song from her heart because the family requested it as one of Mr Rawlings’ picks.



She further said she is grateful to have had the opportunity to live in Ghana and had an education as a refugee from Liberia at a time the late Rawlings was a leader of the country.



The “can we run away” hitmaker said she would forever be grateful to the Ghanaian statesman.



“Rehearsals was amazing, I am humbled,” she told Komla.









She added: "My mother is from Liberia and we were part of the refugees that came to Ghana to seek refuge and at the time, Lt Jerry John Rawlings was the President of Ghana and he played a very big role in making sure that we were able to settle into Ghana peacefully.



“Because of that decision, people like me have been able to have a sound education, been able to grow up in a peaceful environment.



“His reach goes far and wide, he has affected Africa greatly and we are very humbled and very glad that we got to experience this man.”