Joe Mettle donates and fellowships with victims of dam spillage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joe Mettle has extended his support to the victims of recent devastating floods in Mepe, Volta Region. This benevolence act, which serves as a beacon of hope in these challenging times, is part of his annual “Love Gift” initiative, where he visits communities, fellowships with them, and makes generous donations.



The renwoned gospel artiste, known for his soulful music and philanthropic efforts, donated essential relief items and spent quality time in fellowship with the affected individuals. The donation included camp tents, food items and provisions, clean water, clothing, and medical supplies, aimed at providing immediate relief to the victims who have lost their homes and belongings in the flood following the Akosombo Dam spillage.



In addition to the material aid, Mettle also spent time in fellowship with the victims, offering words of comfort and encouragement. His visit brought smiles to many faces, as he shared prayers and sang gospel songs, lifting the spirits of those present.



Mettle expressed his deep sympathy for the victims and urged others to contribute in any way they can. “It’s a difficult time for those affected by the floods,” Mettle said. “Through the ‘Love Gift’, we hope to provide some comfort and help them get through this challenging period.”



Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in the Volta Region, who received the donations on behalf of the community, expressed his gratitude. “We are deeply touched by Joe Mettle’s generosity. His ‘Love Gift’ initiative is a testament to the power of community spirit and compassion. On behalf of the people of Mepe, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Joe Mettle for his kindness and support during this challenging time.”



Meanwhile, Joe Mettle is set to hold his annual Christmas concert at the Assemblies Of God, Cedar Mountain Chapel International, East Legon on Monday (December 25).



Dubbed “Christmas with Joe Mettle & The Love Gift,” the multi-award-winning Ghana-based Gospel singer and songwriter will perform renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned discography fully backed by The Love Gift band. The one-night explosive and thrilling worship experience will also feature guest performances from other acclaimed worshipper leaders.



Get tickets here: www.joemettlemusic.com or dial *725*5050#