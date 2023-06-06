Joe Mettle announces 11th edition of Praise Reloaded Concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Gospel music icon, Joe Mettle, has announced his annual 11th edition "Praise Reloaded" concert in Kumasi. The Kumasi event serves as a prelude to the main event, which will come off later this month on the 25th, in Accra.



Set to take place on June 11 in Kumasi at Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC), this special event offers gospel music enthusiasts a chance to experience a powerful atmosphere of reverence, praise, worship, and spiritual rejuvenation.



The concert will feature guest performances by the talented Prospa Ochimana from Nigeria, alongside Ghana's Efe Grace and Piesie Esther, creating an atmosphere of pure inspiration and musical excellence.



The "Praise Reloaded" concert Oseikrom edition will be a celebration of faith, music, and spiritual connection. Joe Mettle will take center stage, captivating the audience with his electrifying performances and soul-stirring melodies, aided by a carefully curated selection of his greatest hits and anointed melodies, new releases, showcasing his diverse musical style and uplifting messages.



Joe Mettle, known for his powerful vocals and inspiring compositions has garnered a massive following throughout his career. With numerous awards and chart-topping hits to his name, he has become a beacon of hope and inspiration in the gospel music scene.



