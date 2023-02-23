Joe Mettle addresses allegation he was 'forced' to marry because he impregnated his partner

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has recounted some ‘ridiculous stories’ that were cooked up after he married his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.



Recalling one of the rumours, Joe Mettle said people claimed that he was forced to tie the knot because his wife was pregnant at that time.



The award-winning gospel minister, said some Ghanaians believed that particular rumour to an extent that a presenter once claimed that she had evidence to back it up.



Joe Mettle added that he was infuriated at the presenter’s comments to an extent he almost took actions against her.



“This one said the girl is this, the girl is pregnant and there was even one lady on one of the stations you know and she came up saying she’s pregnant, she has her sources and they say that the reason why I married the girl is because the girl is pregnant and her parents says if I don’t marry her, something something, something



“The person in her studio said it is alleged but she said no, no, no, she knows where her source is”, he mentioned in an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli.



Stating how these stories affected his wife, the ‘Boo no ni’ hitmaker said when the rumors were circulating initially, it took a toll on her because they were newlyweds.



He said, “For the very first time I almost took actions but I was like you know what, its not necessary so we had to speak to her. Unfortunately, where she worked, I know the owner of the station and it was going to be long”.



2017 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, married his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa on August 15, 2020 and they currently have a child.



