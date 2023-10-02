Joe Mettle, Theophilus Sunday to perform at Siisi Baidoo's Splendor Concert

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 edition of Siisi Baidoo’s annual worship concert dubbed the ‘Hollard Splendor Concert’, is set to host Ghana’s award-winning gospel music artiste, Minister Joe Mettle, and for the second time, Minister Theophilus Sunday from Nigeria.



This year’s worship concert promises to be nothing short of a blessing and is scheduled to take place at the National Theatre on Sunday, 12th November 2023, on the theme “The Oil”.



Siisi Baidoo and his team, the Crafted Nation, are ready to host Ghana in the presence of God in an ambiance that will keep patrons extolling their maker all the way through.



As always, the sensational gospel musician and his team are giving out these gifts for free, just as they received them.



Hollard Ghana is once again the headline sponsor for the event among other gracious sponsors.



His team is inviting all patrons to come with a heart to receive and be blessed through these anointed ministrations on Sunday the 12th of November, 2023 at the National Theatre.