Joana Bee out with ‘True Love’

Music of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Joana Bee is the newest gospel artiste reminding us about the love of God.



Talking about her song, Joana Bee said: “Regularly we hear about the love of God by preachers and other musicians that makes it sound some sort of a cliche but believe me, it is real, and I have experienced it."



Joana Bee through this masterpiece titled True Love takes us through her journey of how God showed her mercies and favor even when she admits she didn't deserve it.



True Love which is making tremendous waves across the country and the diaspora was produced by Lolo Beatz at Jackings Recording Studio Accra.



Vocals recording at Kyempions Studios United Kingdom Luton and Guitars Session by Dominic Quarchie, V.G.M.A./MOGA Lead guitar award winner for 2023 with strong backing vocals by Tawia



Joana Bee noted that she can only express how she feels about the true love of God and hopes that everyone who listens to the song will be blessed too.



True Love is also available on all streaming platforms, and it’s powered by standard promotions.