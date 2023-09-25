Jim Iyke at 47: Five controversies that has kept the actor relevant

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran actor, Jim Iyke, marks his 47th birthday today Monday, September 25.



The actor has been one of the shining lights in the industry and has blazed the trail since his career kickstarted years ago.



Born James Ikechukwu Esomugha on this day in 1976, he graduated from the University of Jos with a degree in philosophy.



He has had a flourishing career, however, his bright career has been laced with some controversy that dominated the headlines.



In the course of his career, fraud cases have been leveled against him and he has also been caught on tape assaulting colleagues.



In this article, we cast the spotlight on five controversy that has made him relevant to date.



Five (5) controversies that have brought Jim Iyke under public scrutiny



1. An altercation with his colleague, actor Emma Emordi



One of the most notable controversies surrounding Jim Iyke was his highly publicized altercation with fellow actor, Emma Emordi on the set of a movie in 2011.



The incident captured on video, went viral, leading to widespread criticism of Jim Iyke's behavior.



2. Break up with his Jamaican girlfriend, Keturah Hamilton



Between 2009 and 2014, Jim Iyke was excited over his relationship with Jamaican model, Keturah Hamilton.



Then, Jim Iyke mentioned in one of his interviews that he was attempting to show the world the real him in addition to what they see on the screens.



His comment generated several reactions on social media.



3. N15 million fraud



Jim Iyke was alleged to have been the subject of a fraud case that went viral on social media.



In 2013, the actor was charged with defrauding a businesswoman of over N15 million and was detained.



The actor ultimately reached a settlement outside of court, taking responsibility for his actions.



“I stubbornly refused to iron things out. But the lady in question is my sister’s best friend and we have sat down like a family and settled the issue out of court," he said.



4. Jim's spiritual deliverance at TB Joshua's church



The actor was attacked by a section of social media users following his August visit to the Synagogue Church of All Nations founded by the late Prophet TB Joshua.



The rife reports that Jim Iyke had been delivered of an evil spirit while at church went viral.



While some people applauded the actor for finding salvation, others dismissed it as a mere 'act'. Some even claimed that the entire narrative was staged.



5. Jim's arrest at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos



Jim Iyke was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed Airport for slapping a Dana Airline employee.



The act generated unending criticism of him on social media.



Later, Jim expressed regret and apologized to the airline's management.



Aside from his talent, these controversies listed above have kept his name in the mouth of Nigerians and fans across the globe.