Music of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Jhuicy and Mr. Mageek premiere explicit jaw-dropping visuals for new single ‘Juju’

play videoOfficial artwork for the song

The Ghanaian music scene is perhaps one of the hardest industries to penetrate as an upcoming artist. It usually requires certain antics by newcomers to gain a fragment of attention from the Ghanaian public.



Sometimes it takes a bit of a 'shockwave effect' to grab people’s attention and this new music video by Jhuicy and Mr. Mageek packs a lot of jaw-dropping scenes that will certainly stir minds. In a particular sensual scene that has the whole internet spinning on its tail, the duo is spotted butt naked making out rhythmically synched to the tune of the song’s explicit material.



In an environment where very often people like to take the moral high ground on such topics, avant-garde pop culture is doing its part to demystify topics of sex and nudity in music visuals. The global success of Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ visuals empowered a new wave. Showing everyone that truly these are healthy topics that can be explored without the usual raised eyebrows.



This new music video by Jhuicy and Mr. Mageek is very much in its own league and has caught people’s attention already. As to whether Ghanaians are ready to have the necessary unbiased conversations around explicit content in music, we live to find out. In the meantime, check out the music video from Jhuicy and Mr. Mageek.





