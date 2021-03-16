Music of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Jhuicy, Spurz Romeo and Mr Mageek share collaborative new single ‘Mabre’

Official artwork of the project

Jhuicy, Spurz Romeo, and Mr. Mageek collaborate to turn their romantic woes into a restorative and soothing song titled ‘Mabr3’ (I Don Tire).



Done atop a Keylex production, ‘Mabr3’ (I Don Tire)’ is graced with a drab piano interlude which perfectly assumes its mood right from the start. The emotive tune has Jhuicy, Spurz Romeo, and Mr. Mageek vent some frustrations that spring from a relationship on the rocks, amid a hook centered on unapologetically moving on from unrequited love.



This 3-minute song comes off as a well-done Ghana-Nigeria collaboration and as such bears, warmth listeners are sure to drift to. The voices involved also do a good job in adding a layer of emotional depth to the song, one sure to resonate with audiences per its melodic and lyrical value.



The ‘Juju’ crooner is en route to better things and with her eye-popping visuals for the said single still fresh on the minds of many, ‘Mabr3’ (I Don Tire) has a solid foundation for Jhuicy’s fame to build on.



