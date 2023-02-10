Jesse Morgan out with new single titled ‘Wataban’, featuring Celestine Donkor

Music of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Jesse Morgan, has released a new single titled ‘Wataban’ which features multiple-award-winning gospel musician, Celestine Donkor.



The song, which is accompanied by some sleek visuals was published today, February 10, 2023.



‘Wataban’, which translates to ‘God’s wings’, is a reminder to Christians to continually seek the creator’s protection and hold on to the faith.



The ‘soul-touching’ worship song is inspired by Psalm91;



“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust." Surely he will save you from the fowler's snare and from the deadly pestilence.”



‘Wataban’ captures a blend of powerful vocals from Jesse and, Celestine Donkor, who did justice to the song with a catchy ‘ewe’ verse.



However, the latest track is currently available on all popular digital streaming platforms.



About Jesse Morgan



Jesse Morgan’s unique blend of intimate worship, along with the added element of high energy, which essentially is attributed to The Holy Spirit, has impacted many lives worldwide, leaving audiences with an emotional and spiritual experience.







His gift of song ministration is evident in his rich repertoire of performances in various choirs in Ghana, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



Fans are thus anticipating a spiritual manifestation on the new single, ‘Wataban’ (Wings of God), which essentially features Celestine Donkor.



Jesse is noted for his collaboration with Israel Houghton on the ‘Give Me Faith’ single.



He has proven his worth to Ghanaian fans over the years, with one of his last major performances at the 2022 edition of the Adom Praiz Festival in Accra.