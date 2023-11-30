Jeffery Nortey calls for paradigm shift in handling of creative arts issues

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor and TV personality, Jeffrey Nortey is urging Ghanaians to see the creative arts industry as a business.



According to him, Investors will be able to invest in the sector if industry players see more than entertaining people.



Speaking on EVIBES with Becky, Jeffrey Nortey says content sells and efforts must be made to protect our content.



“Let’s see content beyond laughter, beyond exploration, let’s see it as a business. Because for the filmmaker, the filmmaker is projecting language, food, dress, locations and the country to the rest of the world. Let’s see the business aspect of all these things. If it’s like that, investors will come on board, the government will be interested in it. “



“Content sells, let no one lie to you. Film making in Nigeria is ‘oil’, it’s like an oil business. Everyone is shooting, everyone is working but here, we are trying but we can take about 3 months before we see a good movie” he added



Jeffrey Nortey is a Ghanaian actor known for his appearances in both Ghanaian and international films. He has showcased his talent in various roles, contributing to the country's vibrant entertainment industry.



The E Vibes show aims to rekindle memories by delving into the interviewees’ journeys and their experiences on their way to the top, with the hope that their unique stories will shape the younger generation