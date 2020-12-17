Music of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Jeff Jay features Kofi Kinaata on ‘Odo Fever’.

Musician, Jeff Jay

The year 2020, though full of painful restrictions hindering the showcasing of talents, it has also seen the sprouting and springing of great talents holding firmly the entertainment industry from full collapse and to match boot for boot neighbouring competitors. A clear case of Jeff Jay, a young and promising Ghanaian high-life act.



Born Ogbamey Japhet, Jeff Jay, as known by his stage name is a young dedicated versatile artiste who is now a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian music circles after featuring one of Ghana’s finest act, Kofi Kinaata on his second single, ODO FEVER.



Odo Fever, a king dee produced song is ultimately a kind of song needed to climax the year’s celebration. It has got all the groovy stuff making it the choicest and favourite of many music aficionados. Lyrically, Jeff Jay together with award-winning Kofi Kinaata garnished the four-minute rhythm with captivating words with soothing voices to match. With a free-flow and easy to grasp words, odo fever now reigns in bars, pubs and various restaurants across the country.



For a brand like Kofi Kinaata to have shown interest in this project should give a hint of the kind of talent Jeff Jay is made of, and of course, Jeff Jay on the song gave a distinctive performance giving Kofi a run for his money. The industry, especially the high-life genre are rooting all their support for Jef Jay for joining the race to help save the said genre.



