Music of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Jayana releases her first single in 2021 dubbed 'Awurade'

Ghanaian gospel singer, Jayana

Multiple award-winning gospel singer born Jemima Annor Yeboah popularly known as 'Jayana' who is noted for her soul-touching ministrations making a great impact on lovers of gospel music has begun 2021 on a powerful note.



Jayana is out with a new single titled 'Awurade' which literally means God.



The astounding vocalist acknowledged God in this new song as she looked back and reminisces the difficult moments in her life at the early stages of her musical journey.



“When I think of His greatness and what he has done in my life I can never hold back my praise,” Jayana emphasized.



“Awurade” is written and composed by Jayana with production credit going to Cyclone Media.



The song is out and can be streamed on all digital platforms.



Access the song using the links below:



http://bit.ly/2Oc0Mgb



https://music.apple.com/gh/album/awurade-single/1548041212



https://deezer.page.link/aX1b9kr7nm2qGCnbA



https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/album/20230870?srModel=WHATSAPP&srList=ANDROID