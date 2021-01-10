Music of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Jayana receives double ministry impartation from Tagoe Sisters and Mary Ghansah

It was a fulfilling night as promising gospel minstrel Jayana and her other colleagues dined with female gospel music legends.



Jayana performed with veterans Mary Ghansah and Tagoe Sisters at the Dinner with the Legends held at premises of the Genet Services, East Legon.



Noted for her mesmerizing and captivating vocal, Jayana changed the atmosphere with her soul-touching and spirit-filled ministrations of the popular songs ‘Osombo’ and ‘Sweet Jesus’ by Tagoe Sisters and Mary Ghansah respectively.



Jayana knelt before Tagoe Sisters to receive a double portion of their anointing during the ministration of their song.



Mary Ghansah who stood in awe watching and singing along with Jayana hugged and prayed for the young and promising artiste.



Gospel artiste cum fashion designer, Serwaa Ophelia joined the duo [Mary Ghansah and Jayana] to do another rendition of Mary Ghansah’s popular hit single ‘Nyame Ndae’ to close the event.



Born Jemima Annor Yeboah, Jayana said performing and kneeling before the legends was her dream come true.



“I was looking for the opportunity to be on the same stage with any of the legends and God has answered my prayers through Genet Services, organizers of Women In Worship for giving me the opportunity to dine and sing with them," Jayana disclosed.



Jayana is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC).



Organizers of the all-female minstrels night of worship experience, Women In Worship on January 7, held a Dinner Night for the legends to climax the 2020 edition.



Young gospel female acts such as Jayana, Selassie Brown, Ruth Adjei, others dined and ministered with the gospel female legends on the same stage.



It was a fulfilling night for the young artistes as they were given advice on how they can go far with their career allowing the Holy Spirit to take centre stage of their gospel ministry.



The 2020 edition of the Women In Worship event witnessed eleven (11) legends on stage ministering back to back hit songs inspired by the Holy Spirit.