Jayana donates to widows, aged women at Christian Praise International Centre

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, popularly known as Jayana has donated items to widows and aged women at the Christian Princess International Centre, Accra.



The gesture was part of the artiste’s annual Mother’s Day project to honour the contribution of women and acknowledge their efforts.



At a brief ceremony to present the items, Bishop Prof. Stephen Owusu Jackson, Chairman of Christian Praise International Centre, was grateful and thanked Jayana for her benevolent gesture, saying the donation will go a long way to support widows and aged women in the church.



Handing over the items to the CPIC Women Fellowship Executive, the gospel minstrel said it has always been her heart desire to share even the little she has with those in need.



Jayana quoted the Book of Acts 20:35, saying“In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive. ”



Giving reason for donating to the widows and aged women of Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC], Jayana said her late father, Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah inspired her foundation to give a helping hand to the needy in society.



Jayana’s ‘Help The Needy’ Foundation, a non-profit charity committed to provide support to underprivileged people in society.













