Jay Z represents Ghana at Super Bowl

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American A-Lister, Jay Z, has represented Ghana during the annual Super Bowl, the National Football League's penultimate playoff game that determines the league champion in America.



The show also has some of the top artistes attending and on the back of Jay Z’s black hoodie was Ghana, clearly printed on the rapper’s apparel.



Also captured with Ghana were some major countries such as Australia, Germany, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom printed on Jay Z's top.



Jay Z matched his hoodie with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses, and an all-black outfit that complemented his long dreadlocks.



At the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona-Phoenix.



The global sports event will be witnessed by millions worldwide with eye-watering television commercials on display and a halftime musical performance by American RnB singer Rihanna and other surprise acts.





Jay-Z arriving at the Fanatics #SuperBowl party in Arizona pic.twitter.com/HrsdjZta3Z — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 12, 2023

ADA/MA