Jay Q and Hammer gave hiplife a Ghanaian Identity - Panji Anoff

A veteran music producer Panji Anoff has glorified Jay Q for starting ‘Jama’ music which gave hiplife music a Ghanaian identity.



Panji Anoff was speaking in a zoom meeting organized by a group calling itself Alliance for Change in the Ghanaian Music Industry under the theme “The golden age of Hiplife and its way forward”.



He revealed that whiles away from Ghana some years back when hiplife started even though he was happy about the progress of Ghanaian music, he was a bit disappointed because Ghanaian musicians were mimicking American music.



He added in the meeting monitored by Attractivemustapha.com that Ghanaian music grew out of that stage when Jay Q came along with Jama Music.



''Right from the beginning of hiplife music, I wanted something different from what I was hearing from America, because I mostly sample highlife records, so any time I heard songs with Ghanaian musicians sampling American music I was disappointed till JQ and Hammer came in''.



He concluded in the zoom meeting joined by Zapp Mallet, Rab Bakari, Hammer, Morris Baby Face, and others that hiplife finally has an identity today largely based on the efforts put in by the legendary beat maker and music producer Jay Q and Hammer.