Jay Gunz: CCTV footage shows how U.S based Ghanaian rapper was shot dead

Jay Gunz, a Ghanaian budding rapper, based in the U.S has been shot dead in his home in Bronx, New York on Sunday.



Reacting to his death, the New York Police Department shared a CCTV footage of how Jay was attacked with two others in their home.



“On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 Street”.



The statement from the NYPD continued that "upon arrival, they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized.” They were pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.



The New York Police has called on people with any information about the killers with a promised cash reward.



Jay Gunz is originally from Sekondi and his mother is said to own a popular store in Bronx, New York.



On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 street. Upon arrival they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/EyKg6eduYj — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

