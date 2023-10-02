Janarius uplifts the youth with new music video

Music of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Janarius Achinkok, widely known as Janarius is out with visuals to his highly anticipated ‘We Will Get There’ single.



The award-winning Ghanaian musician who believes in supporting and uplifting others in this visual depicted how he rose from grass to grace and now finds himself in a place of comfort and authority.



Costumed in an Express Tailor all-white apparel, Janarius performs ‘We Will Get There’ with so much passion and energy in the quest to inspire and generate positive energy in whoever is watching.



He later changes into an all-black leather jacket where he stands with the youth to symbolize his breakthrough from the streets.



‘We Will Get There’ is the lead single off his studio album titled ‘We Will Get There’ released earlier this year. The album has 11 songs that seek to uplift, entertain, and inspire young people to reach for greatness.



Janarius in recent times has been very vocal about national issues. He was spotted at the recently held #occupyjulorbihouse protest held in Accra.



He also posted this on his Facebook timeline “I don’t think we Africans should practice everything from The West. We have to set up an Academy that brings a President To power, not a political party. Then, Africa will grow” This is his opinion on general elections held in Africa".



