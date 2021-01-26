Music of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Jahmiel joins Stonebwoy on new Video For Hit Single 'Motion'

play videoJahmiel and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has released a video for his hit single “Motion” featuring Jamaican musician Jahmiel.



The song on Anloga Junction is Stonebwoy’s fourth studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 album Epistles of Mama.



The 15-track album boasts features from Nasty C, Zlatan, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Kojo Antwi and more.



The album which was released in April 2020 launched one of his biggest and most innovative albums in the country.



This work of art debuted on US Billboard charts at no #19 for his single Nominate which features Keri Hilson. It also received media coverage globally with notable traction in the US, UK, and France.





Watch the video of Motion below:



