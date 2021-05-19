Jah inspires my lyrical composition – Reggae artiste

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian international reggae act based in the US, Kwame Ofori Bediako has shared that his deep-rooted conscious musical content is motivated by God almighty Himself.



He believes musicians always receive inspiration for great hits and attribute it to other sources but God which is not the case.



“I will say Jah inspires my lyrical composition and that is it. Most of the things come to you and you think it is by your own doing but there are always higher forces at work which you may not know about”.



Kwame Ofori who describes his inspiration as “I have fallen on the wise man’s communion” insists he has always received the wisdom to write and make an impact with his music from Jah.



“That is just the way it has been. We’ve been trying and as Jah says wisdom is the principle, that is what some of us strive for. A little wisdom goes a long way and that is how we strive and how far we’ve come”, he told Haruna Babangida in an interview on Y97.9FM’s Reggae Republic show.



The musician who has four (4) albums to his credit says he is not receiving the sort of support he expects from the US music industry and wishes to come back home.



“I believe if we come home, we will get the support we hope for and that is my prayer”, he added.



He applauded the work of reggae acts and their supporters in Ghana and disclosed he and others will visit the country this year “and help with the great work being done for the reggae community in Ghana”.