Music of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Jah Lead jumpstarts 2021 with visuals for ‘Baby Done Talking’

play videoDancehall artiste Jah Lead

Highly rated Ghanaian reggae & Dancehall gem Jah Lead has started his year with the video for his single Baby Done Talking.



The single was released during the eve of the Christmas festivities and finally, fans get to enjoy the video that comes along with it.



"Baby Done Talking” is a love jam and it’s not surprising we see a lot of beautiful ladies in the video.



Directed for Kofi Awuah, the video has a beautiful blend of colour and gives off a tropical vibe.



The song was produced by Silver6ack for Roots Vibes Recording.



Enjoy Baby Done Talking by Jah Lead below:



