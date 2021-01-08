Entertainment of Friday, 8 January 2021

Jackline Mensah shows screenshots of Micheal Jackson in her DM

Tiktok sensation, Jackline Mensah

Ghana's Tiktok sensation, Jackline Mensah, has posted an image that shows the official page of the late "King of Pop", Micheal Jackson, praising her for her comic videos.



Jackie shared a screenshot of a message she has received from the verified account of the American singer who died on June 25, 2009, at age 50.



The managers of the Instagram page belonging to Micheal Jackson sent a message that read "I love your videos, Jackie."



Reacting to the latest development, her fans wondered how a "ghost" could send her a private message.



Comedian Ajeezy wrote; "This one di333 AZONTO ghost"



Another added: "Hw3 wa gye din wo Abosam gy3m."





