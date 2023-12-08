Jackie Appiah slammed over her new body stature

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has encountered severe backlash after admitting to rumours that she has undergone a drastic weight loss journey.



Jackie, in recent times, has been rumored to have undergone a gastric sleeve surgery, owing to the fact that she has shed so much weight within a short span of time.



Jackie, a curvy round-figured actress, now looks thinner and has drastically shed weight around her hip area, a development many have criticized.



Also, it appears that although she has lost some considerable amount of weight in her arms, as they now look very much flabby.



These changes in the actress’ physique have since raised brows with netizens asserting that her former body stature looked much better.



However, in the midst of the rumors, she has shared a ‘before and after’ photo of herself on Instagram, while gearing up towards revealing her weight loss secret.



“Get ready for the big reveal! I'll be sharing my weight loss secret in an exclusive video soon. Take a look at the flier and guess which products I've been using. Comment your answers and tag the brand for a chance to win a pack of my weight loss secret! Let's do this together! #WeightLossJourney #Transformation #GuessAndWin," she wrote as caption to the post.



This move has intensified the backlashes under her post which has since garnered over thousands of comments.



