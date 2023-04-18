Jackie Appiah's son and ex-husband make public appearance

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, and his father, Peter Agyemang, have made an appearance at a public event together.



In a post shared on Instagram by popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, Peter Agyemang, who is Jackie's ex-husband, can be seen standing next to their son Damien, who is now a teenager.



Both father and son are dressed in casual outfits and appear happy and relaxed in each other's company.



In the video, Damien was spotted looking taller than his father, who put his hand on his son’s shoulder but was too short to reach his height.



A lot of people have commended the actress and her ex-husband for their dedication to co-parenting and the efforts they have taken to make sure their kid has a positive connection with both of them.



Damien has gained the couple's attention recently as a result of his public appearances—first at his mother's movie, and now with his father.



Jackie and her ex-husband wed in October 2005 and divorced in 2008 for reasons that the public is not aware of.



Despite divorcing, Jackie and Peter worked together to maintain their child, reports say.





ADA/BB