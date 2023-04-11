Jackie Appiah's skull-shaped clutch draws attention at an event

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Jackie Appiah has created an interesting impression on the minds of netizens who chanced on an accessory she paired her outfit with, at an event in Kumasi.



At the ‘Taste of Sin’ movie premiere, the popular actress matched her ‘fringed’ all-white outfit with a skull-shaped clutch that couldn’t go unnoticed.



In a video making rounds on the internet, the actress held the gold-plated clutch, made with crystals, as she posed for the cameras.



While some were impressed with the actress's unique and daring fashion choice, others found it weird, especially, her decision to rock it to such an event.



Skeptical about the bag's origin, some individuals speculated that it somewhat symbolizes occultism..



“Eiii Jackie! What brand is the clutch? Levels,” A ‘stunned’ social media user wrote



Others claimed that the actress, who tries to refrain from controversies, is deliberately drawing attention with her looks.



Meanwhile, checks by some netizens online have shown that the bag costs over $33.000.



Watch the video and read the comments below:





