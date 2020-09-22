Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Jackie Appiah refuses to kiss Funny Face

Actress, Jackie Appiah

Self-acclaimed children’s president, Funny Face was snubbed big time after he tried to seduce veteran screen goddess, Jackie Appiah during the launch of Adonko Next Level.



From the video, the comic-actor tried with all his might, intelligence and funny tactics to receive a kiss from Jackie but unfortunately, he was refused the proposal and subtly disgraced in the process.



Funny Face had no option than to cover up his shame with some funny comments just like his name and hilarious moves which blurred the embarrassing scene.



Lately, Funny Face has been parading himself as Jackie Appiah’s husband, obsessed and soaked in love with the actress.



Check out the video below:





