Jackie Appiah opens up on her recipe for a controversy-free Life

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned actress, Jackie Appiah, has opened up about her secret to avoiding the controversies that often surround celebrities.



In a snippet of an upcoming interview on TV3, she shared valuable insights into how she has successfully maintained a controversy-free life by prioritizing personal integrity and staying focused, which has helped preserve her solid brand.



Jackie emphasized the significance of minding her own business as a crucial factor in maintaining her decorum.



She also acknowledged that this can be a challenging task, but she understands the responsibility that comes with her status and the expectations her fans have of her.



"I'm naturally a cool person, always in my corner minding my own business. I love my job, and I'm so passionate about it that I always strive for perfection. I don't want to make mistakes because I have a lot of people looking up to me," she explained.



Jackie Appiah further elaborated on how her passion for her craft drives her to avoid making mistakes that could potentially tarnish her reputation. She added that with a large number of people looking up to her, she feels a strong sense of obligation to set a positive example for others.



Additionally, she mentioned that in moments when she feels the urge to lose her composure or finds it challenging to stay positive, she reminds herself to be patient.



Reflecting on her journey and humble beginnings, she sees herself in everyone and treats everyone with equal respect and kindness.



"I always remember where I'm coming from, so I see everyone as me, and I relate to everyone the same way. When I'm not in a good mood, I tell myself, 'it's too late, you're already there so deal with it.' I always have to relax and exercise patience," she remarked.











