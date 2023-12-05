Jackie Appiah marks 40th birthday in style

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Prayers and well wishes are pouring in for actress Jackie Appiah, whose birthday falls on today, December, 5, 2023.



The popular Ghanaian actress took to social media in excitement, to share some breathtaking photos to mark her birthday in grand style.



Scores of celebrities, particularly from Ghana and Nigeria have thronged Jackie’s Instagram page to wish her well and also to admire the beautiful pictures shared.



Jackie posted photos of herself clad in two separate beautiful gowns beaming with smiles while announcing her new age.



“Officially left my thirties behind,” she wrote as caption to one of the posts.



Meanwhile, as part of her ‘birthday culture’, Jackie is embarking on a trip to Mepe to donate to the flood victims.



She was spotted with bloggers and other stakeholders preparing to embark on the trip to the Volta region.



